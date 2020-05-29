Menu
Account
Sign In
$13,477

+ taxes & licensing

Bytek Volkswagen

613-701-0137

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline plus 1.4T 5sp

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline plus 1.4T 5sp

Location

Bytek Volkswagen

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

613-701-0137

Contact Seller

$13,477

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,481KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5158511
  • Stock #: PC4975
  • VIN: 3VW167AJ0GM369027
Exterior Colour
Platinum Grey Met
Interior Colour
Titan Black Doryc Clth
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Manual / Standard

Check out this recent lease return elegant Grey Jetta which comes with tons of great features! Power windows, power door locks, remote keyless entry, heated seats, Cruise control and much more! Added Connctivity Package for Bluetooth sndf multimedia connection.Enjoy.This vehicle also comes with Volkswagen Assurance, which means you get a 112 point inspection and 6 months of roadside assistance. Also low subvented interest rates and the option to purchase extended warranty at a low price! We are the Number 1 volume VW dealership in Ottawa, all of our vehicles are meticulously reconditioned and priced to sell. You can also contact our friendly and professional staff and we look forward to hearing from you!

Additional Features
  • Connectivity Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bytek Volkswagen

2020 Volkswagen Jett...
 90 KM
$31,273 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Atla...
 90 KM
$56,378 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 80,145 KM
$18,899 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Bytek Volkswagen

Bytek Volkswagen

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

Call Dealer

613-701-XXXX

(click to show)

613-701-0137

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory