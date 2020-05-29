2016 Volkswagen Jetta

+ taxes & licensing
1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7
Check out this recent lease return elegant Grey Jetta which comes with tons of great features! Power windows, power door locks, remote keyless entry, heated seats, Cruise control and much more! Added Connctivity Package for Bluetooth sndf multimedia connection.Enjoy.This vehicle also comes with Volkswagen Assurance, which means you get a 112 point inspection and 6 months of roadside assistance. Also low subvented interest rates and the option to purchase extended warranty at a low price! We are the Number 1 volume VW dealership in Ottawa, all of our vehicles are meticulously reconditioned and priced to sell. You can also contact our friendly and professional staff and we look forward to hearing from you!
