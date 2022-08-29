Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T S 6A

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T S 6A

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9088054
  Stock #: AA632
  VIN: 3VW167AJ7GM267840

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io

Vehicle Features

Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

