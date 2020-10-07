Menu
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

26,471 KM

$18,997

$18,997

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Only 26,000 km 2.0 TSI 4MOTION | PANO ROOF

Only 26,000 km 2.0 TSI 4MOTION | PANO ROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$18,997

26,471KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6125208
  • Stock #: 200803
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX4GW061591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 26,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 26,000 Kms! Super clean AWD w/panoramic sunroof, heated seats and exterior mirrors, rear view camera, leather wrapped steering wheel, premium 17'' alloy wheels, push button start, tinted glass, auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual climate control, power group, AM/FM/CD with USB/SD/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, electric parking brake, black roof rails, cargo cover, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned SUVs to suit any budget and we will match or beat any advertised price. We will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! awd, 4x4, 4wd http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 tsi, turbo, 4motion, awd, 4wd

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

