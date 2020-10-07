2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Only 26,000 Kms! Super clean AWD w/panoramic sunroof, heated seats and exterior mirrors, rear view camera, leather wrapped steering wheel, premium 17'' alloy wheels, push button start, tinted glass, auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual climate control, power group, AM/FM/CD with USB/SD/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, electric parking brake, black roof rails, cargo cover, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned SUVs to suit any budget and we will match or beat any advertised price. We will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! awd, 4x4, 4wd http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 tsi, turbo, 4motion, awd, 4wd
