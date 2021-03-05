2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

+ taxes & licensing
WOW!!!Immerse yourself in what this rare unit offeres to your drive. Stand out with the Cherry Red on Beige Lether combination and play it loud with the Fender Premium sound System. Made in Germany too. Sold in house this trade in AWD Comfortline Tiguan returns home and she's ready to perform for the next VW enthusiast. Lots of equipment like power group, heated seats, Sunroof, rear camera, Bluetooth, and all this is topped up with the Technology Package with navigation and Premium Fender surround with Subwofer. At Bytek, Ottawa’s #1 volume VW dealer, all of our vehicles are carefully reconditioned and priced to sell. Contact a member of our friendly and knowledgeable sales team to book a test drive today!
