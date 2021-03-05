Menu
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

87,984 KM

$16,997

+ tax & licensing
$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

Bytek Volkswagen

613-701-0137

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 4M

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 4M

Bytek Volkswagen

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

613-701-0137

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

87,984KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6643607
  • Stock #: N12052A
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX9GW082176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wild Cherry Met
  • Interior Colour Cornsilk Beige Lthrette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # N12052A
  • Mileage 87,984 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!!Immerse yourself in what this rare unit offeres to your drive. Stand out with the Cherry Red on Beige Lether combination and play it loud with the Fender Premium sound System. Made in Germany too. Sold in house this trade in AWD Comfortline Tiguan returns home and she's ready to perform for the next VW enthusiast. Lots of equipment like power group, heated seats, Sunroof, rear camera, Bluetooth, and all this is topped up with the Technology Package with navigation and Premium Fender surround with Subwofer. At Bytek, Ottawa’s #1 volume VW dealer, all of our vehicles are carefully reconditioned and priced to sell. Contact a member of our friendly and knowledgeable sales team to book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

Bytek Volkswagen

Bytek Volkswagen

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

613-701-0137

