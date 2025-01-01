$20,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 Acura RDX
AWD 4dr Elite Pkg, NAV, BACKUP CAMERA, 153 KM
2017 Acura RDX
AWD 4dr Elite Pkg, NAV, BACKUP CAMERA, 153 KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,348 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
>>20900 + TAX + LICENSING>>
>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
FULLY FULLY LOADED, REMOTE STARTER, V6, AWD, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, REAVIEW CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER HEATED LEATHER/COOLING SEATS, PROXIMITY KEYS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales
Email Rony's Auto Sales
Rony's Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-744-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-744-7090