Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia

76,050 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Quadrifoglio

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Quadrifoglio

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

  1. 8449443
  2. 8449443
  3. 8449443
  4. 8449443
  5. 8449443
  6. 8449443
  7. 8449443
  8. 8449443
  9. 8449443
  10. 8449443
  11. 8449443
  12. 8449443
  13. 8449443
  14. 8449443
  15. 8449443
  16. 8449443
  17. 8449443
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

76,050KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8449443
  • Stock #: AA475
  • VIN: ZARFAEAV9H7547498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA475
  • Mileage 76,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Spoiler
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoAgents

2019 Honda Civic LX ...
 55,600 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2005 Ferrari F430 SP...
 32,400 KM
$190,000 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Corve...
 7,800 KM
$75,500 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory