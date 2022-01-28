$34,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A3
2017 Audi A3
2.0T quattro Komfort
76,990KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8250588
- Stock #: P-0140
- VIN: WAU78LFF8H1068196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GLACIER WHITE METALLIC/BLACK ROOF
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 76,990 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $36048 - Our Price is just $34998!
This Audi A3 is the benchmark for a smaller segment of entry-level luxury vehicles. This 2017 Audi A3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When it came to designing the A3, Audi established a whole new class. With incredible mechanical fortitude, technological ingenuity, and design precocity, this A3 is a product of an intense design effort to help ensure that size would have no bearing on the level of luxury. This Audi boasts a roomy cabin and an extensive line-up of available advanced technologies that will impress even the most enthusiastic techie. The A3 is proof that Audi is constantly writing new rules on progressive automotive design. This convertible has 76,990 kms. It's glacier white metallic/black roof in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our A3's trim level is 2.0T quattro Komfort. This A3 is a luxurious compact and an excellent value. It comes standard with a 7-inch multimedia interface with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB input, and 10-speaker audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, fog lamps, a power sunroof, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $271.59 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
