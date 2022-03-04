$28,529+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A3
2.0T Progressiv Quattro | PREM PKG | 18 IN ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
- Listing ID: 8632598
- Stock #: 220646
- VIN: WAUE8GFF2H1059508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 59,042 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 59,000 KMS!! A great way to step into luxury at a reasonable price, this Audi A3 2.0T Progressiv Quattro boasts the Premium Package and offers the features you expect such as black leather interior, sunroof, navigation, backup camera, front & rear parking sensors, 18-inch alloy wheels, all-wheel drive, heated seats, dual-zone climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, rain sensing wipers, cruise control, full power group including power adjustable seat, auto headlights, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.
