2017 Audi A4

46,946 KM

Details Description Features

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

ONLY 46,000km | SUNROOF | SMART KEY | HEATED SEATS

ONLY 46,000km | SUNROOF | SMART KEY | HEATED SEATS

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

46,946KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6376449
  • Stock #: 200965
  • VIN: WAUANAF48HN032745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 200965
  • Mileage 46,946 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning 2.0T Quattro (All Wheel Drive) finished in Argus Brown on Atlas beige leather, memory system, rear park assist sensors, Audi Pre-sense, sunroof, heated steering, heated seats, alloy wheels, tri-zone climate control, Audi Drive Select, full power group incl dual power seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic Xenon headlamps, rain sensing wipers, cruise control, heated mirrors, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 . awd, 4wd, quattro, Tehnik, progressiv

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

