2017 Audi A4

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
Stunning 2.0T Quattro (All Wheel Drive) finished in Argus Brown on Atlas beige leather, memory system, rear park assist sensors, Audi Pre-sense, sunroof, heated steering, heated seats, alloy wheels, tri-zone climate control, Audi Drive Select, full power group incl dual power seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic Xenon headlamps, rain sensing wipers, cruise control, heated mirrors, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 . awd, 4wd, quattro, Tehnik, progressiv
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8