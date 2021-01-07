Menu
2017 Audi A4

36,397 KM

Details Description

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Global Auto Sales

613-248-8778

2017 Audi A4

2017 Audi A4

Progressiv

2017 Audi A4

Progressiv

Location

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-8778

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,397KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6535237
  • Stock #: A8199
  • VIN: WAUPNAF41HN056377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # A8199
  • Mileage 36,397 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN STOCK LOCAL TRADE RARE TO FIND 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION 2017 AUDI A-4 PROGRESSIV WITH LEATHER INTERIOR POWER HEATED MEMORY SEATS SUNROOF NAVIGATION REVERSE CAMERA AUDI DRIVE MODE SELECTOR XM RADIO ALLOY WHEELS SUPER CLEAN VERY LOW MILEAGE CAR .We finance through all major banks and credit institutions. Whether you have good credit bad credit, or no credit. We have a solution for you. For peace of mind driving, we offer extended warranty programs to suit your driving needs, that you can purchase to mileages as high as 200,000 kms with no time limit. We offer a full range of Winter tire and Rim packages. So you can choose your own look and personalize your car. See your representative for pricing and plans? Our cars come fully inspected and adhere to ministry of transportation safety guidelines and we also service those needing Quebec Safeties. We have a full service department and we can service what we sell. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any questions or concerns you may have directly with our dealership?We are open Monday to Friday 9 to 6 and Saturday 10 to 4. Please email us at sales@globalautosales.ca or call us at 1-613-248-8778.

Global Auto Sales

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-8778

Alternate Numbers
1-866-979-7662
