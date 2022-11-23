Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Audi A4

94,648 KM

Details Description Features

$32,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,750

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2017 Audi A4

2017 Audi A4

2.0T Technik RARE 6SPD!! S-LINE ROOF NAVI B&O S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi A4

2.0T Technik RARE 6SPD!! S-LINE ROOF NAVI B&O S

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 9366043
  2. 9366043
  3. 9366043
  4. 9366043
  5. 9366043
  6. 9366043
  7. 9366043
  8. 9366043
  9. 9366043
  10. 9366043
  11. 9366043
Contact Seller

$32,750

+ taxes & licensing

94,648KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9366043
  • Stock #: 063223
  • VIN: WAURNAF48HN063223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 063223
  • Mileage 94,648 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 1-OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS *** We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Leather Interior
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

2019 Nissan Leaf SV ...
 52,848 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 330i i xDri...
 69,106 KM
$33,400 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 52,283 KM
$19,200 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory