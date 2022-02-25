2017 Audi A5

$34,350 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 9 3 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8282514

8282514 Stock #: 001807

001807 VIN: WAUW2AFR1HA001807

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 66,930 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer tilt steering Navigation System Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Convenience Rain sensor wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.