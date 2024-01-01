$19,795+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi Q3
Premium Plus | Progressive | AWD | Pano Roof
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$19,795
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,434KM
VIN WA1JCCFS0HR016304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 104,434 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Seats | Rearview Camera
Black Exterior | Black Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Power Trunk | Front Power Seats | Traction Control | Parking Aid | Heated Mirrors | Rain Sensor | Push Button Start | Front Heated Seats | Panoramic Sunroof | Cruise Control | Rearview Camera | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Speed Warning | Ambient Lighting and much more.
Key Features:
Powerful Performance: Equipped with a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, delivering an impressive 200 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque. Experience smooth and responsive acceleration on every drive.
Quattro All-Wheel Drive: Audis renowned Quattro all-wheel-drive system ensures optimal traction and stability, providing confidence in all driving conditions.
Luxurious Interior: Enjoy premium leather seats, a spacious cabin, and high-quality materials throughout. The driver-oriented cockpit is designed for maximum comfort and convenience.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the MMI infotainment system, featuring navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system. The vehicle also includes a panoramic sunroof, adding to the luxurious feel.
Safety First: Equipped with advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, stability control, anti-lock brakes, and a suite of driver assistance systems, ensuring peace of mind for you and your passengers.
Impeccable Condition: This well-maintained vehicle has low mileage and a clean history, ready to provide years of reliable service.
This vehicle has travelled 104,434 kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
