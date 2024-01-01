$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi Q5
2.0T quattro Progressiv - Sunroof
2017 Audi Q5
2.0T quattro Progressiv - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
178,654KM
Used
VIN WA1L2AFP7HA007898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,654 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate!
This Q5 makes every commute a little brighter. This 2017 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Q5 tells the story of Audi and their dedication to excellent design. Every line, every angle, and every curve in the road tells you what you want to hear. The cabin becomes your new sanctuary at first sight. Even the headlights offer a look back into the window of your soul. For a vehicle that does more than move you, check out this Audi Q5.This SUV has 178,654 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q5's trim level is 2.0T quattro Progressiv. This Progressiv trim adds a sunroof, memory seats, navigation, and media storage. This family friendly Q5 offers fun and comfort with heated seats, a power liftgate, remote keyless entry, climate control, and parking sensors. Steering wheel audio controls help you stay focused on the road while using the MP3/CD player, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Climate Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Park Assist
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2017 Audi Q5