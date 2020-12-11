2017 Audi Q5

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
Very well equipped Quattro Q5 Progressiv with convenience upgrade. Black leather interior, panoramic sunroof, sonar rear park assist system, dual power + heated seats w/memory, power liftgate, Audi Drive select, 18'' alloy wheels, tinted glass, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, automatic Bi-Xenon headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, push button start, electric parking brake, heated exterior mirrors, cargo cover, advanced key entry, roof rails with optional rack, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This Q5 is extremely well equipped! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 quattro, awd, 4wd
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8