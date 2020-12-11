Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Audi Q5

114,255 KM

Details Description Features

$25,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,997

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2017 Audi Q5

2017 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV w/ CONVENIENCE PKG | PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV w/ CONVENIENCE PKG | PANO ROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 6364577
  2. 6364577
  3. 6364577
  4. 6364577
  5. 6364577
  6. 6364577
  7. 6364577
  8. 6364577
  9. 6364577
  10. 6364577
  11. 6364577
  12. 6364577
  13. 6364577
  14. 6364577
  15. 6364577
  16. 6364577
  17. 6364577
  18. 6364577
  19. 6364577
  20. 6364577
  21. 6364577
  22. 6364577
  23. 6364577
  24. 6364577
  25. 6364577
  26. 6364577
  27. 6364577
  28. 6364577
  29. 6364577
  30. 6364577
  31. 6364577
  32. 6364577
  33. 6364577
  34. 6364577
  35. 6364577
  36. 6364577
  37. 6364577
  38. 6364577
  39. 6364577
  40. 6364577
  41. 6364577
  42. 6364577
Contact Seller

$25,997

+ taxes & licensing

114,255KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6364577
  • Stock #: 200920
  • VIN: WA1L2AFP1HA025359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 200920
  • Mileage 114,255 KM

Vehicle Description

Very well equipped Quattro Q5 Progressiv with convenience upgrade. Black leather interior, panoramic sunroof, sonar rear park assist system, dual power + heated seats w/memory, power liftgate, Audi Drive select, 18'' alloy wheels, tinted glass, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, automatic Bi-Xenon headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, push button start, electric parking brake, heated exterior mirrors, cargo cover, advanced key entry, roof rails with optional rack, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This Q5 is extremely well equipped! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 quattro, awd, 4wd

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2014 BMW X3 xDrive28...
 89,852 KM
$20,574 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 HEAT...
 24,684 KM
$22,826 + tax & lic
2011 Lexus IS 250 AW...
 167,659 KM
$11,956 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory