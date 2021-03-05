2017 Audi Q5

+ taxes & licensing
Superb condition, low KMS and very well equipped Quattro Q5 with leather interior, driver memory system, panoramic sunroof, rear park assist sensors, rear view camera, heated seats, power liftgate, 18'' alloy wheels, tinted glass, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, automatic headlamps, Bluetooth, push button start, electric parking brake, hill decent control, roof rack, heated exterior mirrors, cargo cover, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. This Q5 is extremely well equipped! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 quattro, awd, 4wd, KOMFORT
