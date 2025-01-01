Menu
Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tailgate

More than a 7 seat SUV, this Q7 is a collection of cohesive and fully realized impressive details. This 2017 Audi Q7 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Often it is the tiniest detail we remember. That is why this Q7 was combed over and relentlessly refined to the finest detail to deliver a truly unforgettable experience. With room for 7 and all their gear, you can tackle all of the road bumps of life with the graceful ease this Q7 was designed for. Or you can throw the road for a curve and thrill the senses with an exhilarating drive. Wherever the road takes you, let this Q7 get you there in style.This SUV has 116,259 kms. Its night black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Q7s trim level is 3.0T quattro Technik. This range-topping Audi Q7 Technik delivers everything you could want in a luxury SUV. It comes with a heads up display, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 19-speaker premium audio, heated and cooled leather seats, dual-zone front and rear automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, blind spot assist, a heated leather steering wheel, a power liftgate, a power sunroof, and more.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

VIN WA1WAAF79HD033207
Exterior Colour: NIGHT BLACK
Interior Colour: CEDAR BROWN, VALCONE LEATHER SEATING SURFACE
Body Style: SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Drive Type: All Wheel Drive
Transmission: Automatic
Doors: 4-door
Mileage: 116,259 KM

Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

2017 Audi Q7