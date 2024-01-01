Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 Audi S3 Prestige | Technik | Tuned | Sunroof | Bang & Olufsen Sound<br/> <br/> Nano Grey Metallic | Black - Black Rock Gray Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Front Power Seats | Voice Control | Cruise Control | Bluetooth Connection | Rear Climate Control | Power Trunk | Navigation | Front Heated Seats | Bank & Olufsen Sound | Parking Aid Plus with Selective Display | Sunroof | Audi Magnetic Ride | Leather Wrapped Multi Function Steering Wheel | Push Button Start | Adaptive Cruise Control with Pre-Sense Front | Drive Mode Select | 360 Camera | Traction Control | Lane Change System Plus Lane Keeping System | Blind Spot Assist | LED Headlamps with Dynamic Turn Signals | Pre-Collision Avoidance | Remote Engine Start | Rain Sensor | Heated Steering Wheel | TRechnology Pack and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> This vehicle has a Stage 2 Tune. Tuner Cable Included | Fully Cermic Coated | Vehicle price includes 2 sets of Wheels and Tires <br/> <br/> <br/> This Vehicle has Travelled 130,298Kms. <br/> <br/> <br/> *** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! *** <br/> <br/> <br/> *** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out *** <br/> <br/> <br/> RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi! <br/> <br/> <br/> CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply) <br/> FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like youve had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!! <br/> EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. Well be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage thats right for you! <br/> TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle! <br/> SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help! <br/> <br/> <br/> Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind! <br/>

2017 Audi S3

130,298 KM

Details Description

$33,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Audi S3

Prestige | Technik | Bang & Olufsen Sound

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi S3

Prestige | Technik | Bang & Olufsen Sound

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

  1. 10940684
  2. 10940684
  3. 10940684
  4. 10940684
  5. 10940684
  6. 10940684
  7. 10940684
  8. 10940684
  9. 10940684
  10. 10940684
  11. 10940684
  12. 10940684
  13. 10940684
  14. 10940684
  15. 10940684
  16. 10940684
  17. 10940684
  18. 10940684
  19. 10940684
  20. 10940684
  21. 10940684
  22. 10940684
  23. 10940684
  24. 10940684
  25. 10940684
  26. 10940684
  27. 10940684
  28. 10940684
  29. 10940684
  30. 10940684
  31. 10940684
  32. 10940684
  33. 10940684
  34. 10940684
  35. 10940684
  36. 10940684
Contact Seller

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
130,298KM
Used
VIN WAUF1GFF4H1070888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 130,298 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Audi S3 Prestige | Technik | Tuned | Sunroof | Bang & Olufsen Sound

Nano Grey Metallic | Black - Black Rock Gray Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Front Power Seats | Voice Control | Cruise Control | Bluetooth Connection | Rear Climate Control | Power Trunk | Navigation | Front Heated Seats | Bank & Olufsen Sound | Parking Aid Plus with Selective Display | Sunroof | Audi Magnetic Ride | Leather Wrapped Multi Function Steering Wheel | Push Button Start | Adaptive Cruise Control with Pre-Sense Front | Drive Mode Select | 360 Camera | Traction Control | Lane Change System Plus Lane Keeping System | Blind Spot Assist | LED Headlamps with Dynamic Turn Signals | Pre-Collision Avoidance | Remote Engine Start | Rain Sensor | Heated Steering Wheel | TRechnology Pack and much more.


This vehicle has a Stage 2 Tune. Tuner Cable Included | Fully Cermic Coated | Vehicle price includes 2 sets of Wheels and Tires


This Vehicle has Travelled 130,298Kms.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rev Motors

Used 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor | New Engine | NO Accidents for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Ford F-150 Raptor | New Engine | NO Accidents 236,257 KM $44,895 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 Dynamic | SE | 23
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 Dynamic | SE | 23" Wheels | Meridian Sound | 9,900 KM $122,795 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi RS 6 Avant 4.0 | Bang&Olufsen 3D | No Accidents | No Lux Tax for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Audi RS 6 Avant 4.0 | Bang&Olufsen 3D | No Accidents | No Lux Tax 26,612 KM $123,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rev Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

Call Dealer

613-791-XXXX

(click to show)

613-791-3000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

Contact Seller
2017 Audi S3