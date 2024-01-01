$33,495+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi S3
Prestige | Technik | Bang & Olufsen Sound
2017 Audi S3
Prestige | Technik | Bang & Olufsen Sound
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$33,495
+ taxes & licensing
130,298KM
Used
VIN WAUF1GFF4H1070888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 130,298 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Audi S3 Prestige | Technik | Tuned | Sunroof | Bang & Olufsen Sound
Nano Grey Metallic | Black - Black Rock Gray Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Front Power Seats | Voice Control | Cruise Control | Bluetooth Connection | Rear Climate Control | Power Trunk | Navigation | Front Heated Seats | Bank & Olufsen Sound | Parking Aid Plus with Selective Display | Sunroof | Audi Magnetic Ride | Leather Wrapped Multi Function Steering Wheel | Push Button Start | Adaptive Cruise Control with Pre-Sense Front | Drive Mode Select | 360 Camera | Traction Control | Lane Change System Plus Lane Keeping System | Blind Spot Assist | LED Headlamps with Dynamic Turn Signals | Pre-Collision Avoidance | Remote Engine Start | Rain Sensor | Heated Steering Wheel | TRechnology Pack and much more.
This vehicle has a Stage 2 Tune. Tuner Cable Included | Fully Cermic Coated | Vehicle price includes 2 sets of Wheels and Tires
This Vehicle has Travelled 130,298Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
2017 Audi S3