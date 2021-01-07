Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW 3 Series

86,965 KM

Details Description

$32,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 3 Series

2017 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive

Location

Rev Motors

1800 Bank St #2B, Ottawa, ON K1V 0W3

613-791-3000

  1. 6563591
  2. 6563591
  3. 6563591
  4. 6563591
  5. 6563591
  6. 6563591
  7. 6563591
  8. 6563591
  9. 6563591
  10. 6563591
  11. 6563591
  12. 6563591
  13. 6563591
  14. 6563591
  15. 6563591
  16. 6563591
  17. 6563591
  18. 6563591
  19. 6563591
  20. 6563591
  21. 6563591
  22. 6563591
  23. 6563591
  24. 6563591
  25. 6563591
Contact Seller

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

86,965KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6563591
  • Stock #: 1042
  • VIN: WBA8B7C5XHK704006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1042
  • Mileage 86,965 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW 340i xDrive - No Accidents - M Sport Package - Black on Black - Leather - Power Seats - LED Lights - Bluetooth - Air Conditioning - All Wheel Drive - Paddle Shift - Sunroof - Climate Control - ECO / Sport / Sport + Mode - Rain Sensors - Lumbar Support - Premium Package - Comfort Access - Heated Steering - Heated Seats - Sports Seats - M Steering Wheel - Dynamic Cruise ControlNO additional fees except for taxes and licensing!*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.caCERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the provinces of Ontario or Quebec (unless otherwise stated)FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit Bankruptcy Students and more!!EXTENDED WARRANTY * Yes, there is an option to purchase extended warranty. We can help you chose the one that is right for you!TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call or a quote and we will be happy to help!Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rev Motors

2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 32,005 KM
$31,050 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Rang...
 65,400 KM
$66,985 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 132,260 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rev Motors

Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1800 Bank St #2B, Ottawa, ON K1V 0W3

Call Dealer

613-791-XXXX

(click to show)

613-791-3000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory