2017 BMW 3 Series

112,500 KM

Details Description Features

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2017 BMW 3 Series

2017 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive Sedan

2017 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive Sedan

Location

AutoAgents

88 Spadina Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2C1

613-909-3884

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

112,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8233995
  Stock #: AA427
  VIN: WBA8E5G37HNU43016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.io
AutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

88 Spadina Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2C1

