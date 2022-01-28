$24,500+ tax & licensing
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW 3 Series
320i xDrive Sedan
Location
88 Spadina Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2C1
112,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8233995
- Stock #: AA427
- VIN: WBA8E5G37HNU43016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,500 KM
Vehicle Description
AutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
