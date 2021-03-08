2017 BMW 330i

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
ONLY 54,000 KM and LOADED !!! xDrive Twin Power Turbo finished in Platinum Silver with black leather interior, navigation, driver memory system, rear view camera with front & rear park assist sensors, sunroof, heated seats & steering, 18 alloy wheels, sunroof, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, cruise control, push button start, AM/FM/Sirius XM/CD with USB input, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, Sport/Comfort/Eco Pro modes, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned vehicles to suit any budget and we will match or beat any advertised price. We will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 xdrive, awd, 4wd
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8