2017 BMW 330i

54,345 KM

Details Description Features

$26,956

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

XDrive | PREMIUM PKG| TECH PKG | DRIVER ASST PKG

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

54,345KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6667682
  • Stock #: 210049
  • VIN: WBA8D9G36HNU65910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 54,345 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 54,000 KM and LOADED !!! xDrive Twin Power Turbo finished in Platinum Silver with black leather interior, navigation, driver memory system, rear view camera with front & rear park assist sensors, sunroof, heated seats & steering, 18 alloy wheels, sunroof, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, cruise control, push button start, AM/FM/Sirius XM/CD with USB input, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, Sport/Comfort/Eco Pro modes, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned vehicles to suit any budget and we will match or beat any advertised price. We will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 xdrive, awd, 4wd

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

