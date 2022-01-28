2017 BMW 330i

$30,956 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 0 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8162845

8162845 Stock #: 220085

220085 VIN: WBA8K3C5XHK679102

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 132,020 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Heated Steering Wheel Safety Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.