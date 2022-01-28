$30,956+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2017 BMW 330i
xDrive | PREMIUM PKG | 19'' M SPORT ALLOYS | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$30,956
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8162845
- Stock #: 220085
- VIN: WBA8K3C5XHK679102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 132,020 KM
Vehicle Description
Stunning XDrive with M Sportline Package and Premium Package Essential including Coral Red leather interior, 19'' M Sport alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, front and rear park sensors with rear view camera, navigation, paddle shifters, power liftgate, heated seats and steering, rear heated seats, full power group including power seats w/memory system, cargo cover, roof rails, dual climate control, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.