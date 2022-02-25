Menu
2017 BMW 330i

41,995 KM

$35,350

+ tax & licensing
$35,350

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

i xDrive Touring DRIVER'S ASSIST NAVI BLIS LEAT

i xDrive Touring DRIVER'S ASSIST NAVI BLIS LEAT

Location

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

$35,350

+ taxes & licensing

41,995KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8450667
  • Stock #: 022680
  • VIN: WBA8K3C33HA022680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 022680
  • Mileage 41,995 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Navigation System
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

