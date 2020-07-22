Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW 5 Series

60,603 KM

Details Description

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Global Auto Sales

613-248-8778

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 5 Series

2017 BMW 5 Series

M-SPORT PKG. 540i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 5 Series

M-SPORT PKG. 540i xDrive

Location

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-8778

  1. 5546121
  2. 5546121
  3. 5546121
  4. 5546121
  5. 5546121
  6. 5546121
  7. 5546121
  8. 5546121
  9. 5546121
  10. 5546121
  11. 5546121
  12. 5546121
  13. 5546121
  14. 5546121
  15. 5546121
  16. 5546121
  17. 5546121
  18. 5546121
  19. 5546121
  20. 5546121
  21. 5546121
  22. 5546121
  23. 5546121
  24. 5546121
  25. 5546121
  26. 5546121
  27. 5546121
  28. 5546121
  29. 5546121
  30. 5546121
  31. 5546121
  32. 5546121
  33. 5546121
  34. 5546121
  35. 5546121
Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,603KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5546121
  • Stock #: B8008
  • VIN: WBAJE7C36HG888273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B8008
  • Mileage 60,603 KM

Vehicle Description

********** LIKE NEW CONDITION ************* WON'T LAST LONG ************** JUST ARRIVED 2017 BMW 540 X DRIVE M-SPORT PKG. GREY WITH BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR SUNROOF NAVIGATION REVERSE CAMERA BMW DRIVE MODE SELECTOR POWER HEATED MEMORY SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL POWER TRUNK AIR TILT CRUISE CONTROL HEAD UP DISPLAY XM RADIO PADDLE SHIFTING REAR CLIMATE CONTROL AND ALLOY WHEELS.Global Auto Sales offers: FINANCE through major banks and private lenders ensuring loans for good, bad, and no credit; BILINGUAL sales team; *******CARPROOF history, extended WARRANTIES, WINTER TIRES/RIMS PACKAGES AVAILABLE ******* and more on and on all listed vehicles; please email us at: sales@globalautosales.ca COME SEE AND TEST-DRIVE THIS VEHICLE TODAY during our business hours All vehicles are sold certified & E-tested Le Certificat de Verification MECANIQUE DU QUEBEC is also included for Quebec residents... Our fully licensed SERVICE CENTER offers Expert Mechanical Services to all IMPORT and domestic Vehicles at very affordable prices.PS.COMPETITIVE PRICING GUARANTEED . WE RECEIVE CARS DAILY. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information , we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealership .

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Global Auto Sales

2011 Lexus IS 250
 34,109 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2017 MINI Cooper Har...
 44,215 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 31,300 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Email Global Auto Sales

Global Auto Sales

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

Call Dealer

613-248-XXXX

(click to show)

613-248-8778

Alternate Numbers
1-866-979-7662
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory