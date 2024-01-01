Menu
<div>Looking for a ride thats as smooth as it is stylish? Meet the 2017 BMW X1 XDrive28i, where luxury meets performance in the perfect crossover package.</div><br /><div>Lets talk features. This beauty comes loaded with a power tailgate for easy access, whether youre packing up for a road trip or just grabbing groceries. Step inside to a sleek black leather interior thats all about comfort. The electric adjustable seats with memory settings ensure you find your sweet spot every time you slide in.</div><br /><div>Enjoy the view with a full moonroof that stretches from front to back, letting natural light flood the cabin. Stay connected and in control with hands-free Bluetooth and a reverse cam that makes parking a breeze. The dual-zone climate control keeps everyone comfortable, while heated seats are perfect for those chilly mornings.</div><br /><div>But thats not allthis BMW adapts to your drive with adjustable drive modes and the confidence of all-wheel drive (AWD), giving you the power to tackle any road, any time.</div><br /><div>This isnt just a car; its your next adventure. Ready to take it for a spin?</div>

2017 BMW X1

131,000 KM

Details Description

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i Fast Approvals, Easy Financing

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i Fast Approvals, Easy Financing

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,000KM
VIN WBXHT3C39H5F82668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AA1020A
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

Quick Links
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2017 BMW X1