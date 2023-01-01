$27,449+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-695-0800
2017 BMW X3
xDrive28i ** FULLY LOADED, LOW KM, TWO KEYS, 1 YEAR WARRANTY ...**
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
613-695-0800
$27,449
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10367205
- Stock #: 116
- VIN: 5UXWX9C31H0W67508
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the luxury, performance, and advanced technology with our pristine 2017 BMW X3 xDrive. This elegant SUV seamlessly blends style with functionality, ensuring a driving experience like no other. With its pristine condition, low mileage, and exceptional features, this SUV is ready to elevate your daily drives to the next level.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exquisite 2017 BMW X3 xDrive. Contact us at +1 343-202-2175 or visit our website at www.garageplusautocentre.com to schedule a test drive and experience the luxury and power for yourself.
At Garage Plus Auto Centre, we provide transparent pricing, trade-in options, flexible financing, and extended warranty choices to ensure your car-buying journey is smooth and enjoyable. Visit us today and elevate your driving experience.
www.garageplusautocentre.com
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.