2017 Buick Encore
Sport Touring - Sunroof - Navigation
Used
- Listing ID: 10010028
- Stock #: 23-9234A
- VIN: KL4CJ2SB9HB088965
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-9234A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
From tight spaces to crowded streets, the nimble Encore fits in perfectly, while turning heads wherever it goes. This 2017 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Step into the new 2017 Buick Encore, and you find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you will always arrive in style. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Encore's trim level is Sport Touring. This Sport Touring trim adds some sporty enhancements and styling to the incredible Encore, along with the addition of features like a sunroof, navigation, remote start, side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, dual zone and climate control. This Encore also includes Buick IntelliLink that has a touchscreen, wi-fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, steering wheel controls, a Bose premium audio system with Bluetooth audio streaming, stylish aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, power windows and locks, plus many more advanced features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Wi-fi, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Windows
Sunroof
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
Wi-Fi
