Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Buick Encore

82,011 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2017 Buick Encore

2017 Buick Encore

Sport Touring FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Buick Encore

Sport Touring FWD

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 6895821
  2. 6895821
  3. 6895821
  4. 6895821
  5. 6895821
  6. 6895821
  7. 6895821
  8. 6895821
  9. 6895821
  10. 6895821
  11. 6895821
  12. 6895821
  13. 6895821
  14. 6895821
  15. 6895821
  16. 6895821
  17. 6895821
  18. 6895821
  19. 6895821
  20. 6895821
  21. 6895821
  22. 6895821
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,011KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6895821
  • Stock #: 00963
  • VIN: KL4CJ1SB9HB035757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00963
  • Mileage 82,011 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Certified
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Rear Camera
  • Push Start
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Bluetooth
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
  • Air Condition
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • CarFax Available
  • Extended Warranty Available

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. 

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. 

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2018 Kia Sportage LX...
 56,657 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Encore Sp...
 67,226 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 27,611 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory