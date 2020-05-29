Menu
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2017 Buick LaCrosse

2017 Buick LaCrosse

Premium PREMIUM, AWD, NAV, 3.6 V6, HTD STEERING WHEEL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

  • 58,256KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5052246
  • Stock #: 20-9133A
  • VIN: 1G4ZS5SS1HU168548
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
LOADED, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX

Compare at $27295 - Myers Cadillac is just $26500!

JUST LANDED- PREMIUM AWD LACROSSE!! 3.6 v6 over 300 hp!!, rear cam, nav, bose sound system, remote start, dual zone climate control, 8 speed auto, park assist, heads up display, NO ADMIN FEES!! CERTIFIED

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • COOLED SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Remote Engine Start
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor System
Additional Features
  • HEAD-UP DISPLAY
  • Cargo Net
  • HEADS UP DISPLAY
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Forward collision alert
  • Fog lamps, front, halogen
  • Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
  • Following Distance Indicator
  • Tool kit, road emergency
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
  • Wipers, front intermittent
  • Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
  • Windshield, solar absorbing
  • Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
  • Brake, parking, electronic
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • Steering wheel, heated
  • Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
  • Engine control, stop-start system
  • Suspension, front MacPherson strut
  • Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
  • Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DuraLife brake rotors
  • Trunk latch, safety, manual release
  • Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
  • Safety Alert Seat, driver
  • Tire, compact spare, T125/70R17, blackwall
  • Audio system feature, 8-speaker system
  • Door handles, body-colour with chrome accent
  • Grille, darkened waterfall with coloured tri-shield and wing element
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators ground illumination and driver-side memory and auto-dimming feature
  • Mouldings, bodyside, bright
  • Turn signals, side-mounted indicator lamps
  • Wheel, compact spare 17" (43.2 cm) steel
  • Air filtration system with filter
  • Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
  • Cup holders, 2 front console, covered, 2 rear armrest
  • Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, covered
  • Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, covered
  • QuietTuning, Buick process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration utilizing ultra-dissipative acoustic materials and Active Noise Cancellation to create a quiet interior cabin
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 4-spoke
  • Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection, located in trunk
  • Drivetrain, all-wheel drive, dual-clutch
  • Electronic Grade Braking with brake hold
  • Steering, electric, variable effort
  • Suspension, rear 5-link
  • Antenna, integral rear, roof-mounted, body-colour
  • Wireless Charging, located in centre console
  • Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
  • Air bags, frontal, driver and right-front passenger head curtain side-impact and thorax for front and rear outboard seating positions and knee for driver and front passenger
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats in all rear seating positions
  • Axle, 3.08 final drive ratio
  • Sill plates, front, bright
  • Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT with cylinder deactivation (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 268 lb-ft of torque [383 N-m] @ 5200 rpm)
  • Shutters, front lower grille, active
  • Lamps, rear stop tail, LED accent
  • Headrests, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
  • Driver Information Centre, 8" diagonal, reconfigurable
  • Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until driver door is opened
  • Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong
  • Armrest, rear centre with 2 integral cup holders and storage
  • Daytime Running Lamps, switchable
  • Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
  • Teen Driver Setting
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...
  • Lighting, interior includes LED interior front and rear reading lights, and Moon White interior ambient lighting in front and rear door pulls and front foot wells. (Includes Moon White interior ambient LED instrument panel light pipe and illuminated ce...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

