2017 Buick Verano

82,622 KM

Details Description Features

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2017 Buick Verano

2017 Buick Verano

4dr Sdn Convenience 1

2017 Buick Verano

4dr Sdn Convenience 1

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

82,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8367867
  • Stock #: 01260A
  • VIN: 1G4PP5SK4H4100639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01260A
  • Mileage 82,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Rear Camera
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

