2017 Buick Verano

$19,495 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 6 2 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8367867

8367867 Stock #: 01260A

01260A VIN: 1G4PP5SK4H4100639

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 01260A

Mileage 82,622 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.