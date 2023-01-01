$22,490+ tax & licensing
$22,490
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2017 Buick Verano
Convenience - Sunroof - Remote Start - $95.90 /Wk
28,263KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9827315
- Stock #: C12732
- VIN: 1G4PP5SK2H4116161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,263 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $23165 - Our Price is just $22490!
You find the 2017 Verano small luxury sedan filled with pleasant surprises, like its ability to make you feel completely at ease during every drive. This 2017 Buick Verano is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The 2017 Verano offers the pleasures of Buick refinement in a nimble sedan sized perfectly for city driving. From its sculpted contours and graceful design cues to its exquisite craftsmanship and exceptionally quiet ride, the Buick Verano luxury sedan is your kind of luxury. Inside is where the Verano truly pleases, with a very upscale feel, premium quality materials, and attention to detail the Buick engineers left no stone unturned when designing this masterpiece. This sedan has 28,263 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Verano's trim level is Convenience. True to its name, the Convenience Group I is a classy Verano that abounds in comfort and convenience features. It has a sunroof, remote start, leather steering wheel with controls, dual-zone automatic climate control, audio system with an LED color touchscreen display, Buick IntelliLink, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, and a rear vision camera that gives you confidence while backing up. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Aluminum Wheels, Climate Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $95.90 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of laminated front and side glass along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger, activates on remote start
Armrest, centre, rear, articulating with dual cup holders and storage
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Defogger, rear-window electric, activates on remote start in 7 degrees Celsius or below
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
Heat ducts, rear floor
Instrument panel, Black cluster includes Black rings with silver accents
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable
Lamp, interior, Ice Blue ambient, centre stack, console, cup holders and overhead LED dome
Lamp, interior, Ice Blue ambient, door handle area
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt located in the centre console forward storage bin
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt located on the back of the centre console
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way manual
Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints for outboard seating positions and integrated headrest for centre seating position
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Sill plates, front doors
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with chrome trim plate bezel, 3-spoke
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Emissions, federal requirements
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, heavy-duty 512 cold-cranking amps
Brake, parking, electronic
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear with Brake Assist
Engine, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
Exhaust tip, chrome with oval dual wall
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear Z-link, compound crank with Buick Tuned Watts for enhanced rear stability
Windows
Sunroof
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Grille, Black chrome/spectre Grey waterfall, premium finish with bright chrome surround and Buick tri-shield
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Mirrors, outside, power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Mouldings, bright, window surround
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Wheel, 16" x 4" (40.6 cm x 10.2 cm) steel, compact spare
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Safety
Onstar
REAR CAMERA
Rear Vision Camera
Trunk emergency release handle
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
Horn, dual-note high and low
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats in all 3 rear seating positions
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Safety belts, front pretensioners, driver and passenger (driver includes load limiter)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Headrest, rear centre
Emissions, general unleaded
Audio system feature, display, 7" diagonal touch-screen, colour, located on centre stack
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
