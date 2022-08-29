$24,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac ATS
Sedan 2.0 Turbo Luxury Collection LUXURY AWD, SUNROOF, NAV, HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL, 2.0 TURBO
Location
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
126,547KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9061264
- VIN: 1G6AH5RX6H0207503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Jet Black Accents
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-9156A
- Mileage 126,547 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN - 2017 ATS AWD LUXURY MODEL SEDAN- 260 HP 2.0 TURBO, NAV, APPLE CARPLAY, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, 18 ALLOYS, DUAL EXHAUST, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front and Rear Park Assist
Trunk emergency release handle
Child seat restraint system
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger
Air filtration system
WIRELESS CHARGING
Engine oil indicator
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Trunk release, power, remote
Armrest, front centre
Armrest, rear centre with cupholders
Console, front with shifter
Headrests, rear, outboard seats, adjustable 2-way
Instrument cluster, electroluminescent
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim
Climate control, dual-zone automatic
Console, overhead includes reading lamps and OnStar controls
Defogger, rear-window, electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and front passenger
Lighting accent, LED spotlights in doors and overhead console
Lighting, interior, front and rear reading lights, and cargo area lamp
Retained accessory power power windows, sunroof (when equipped) and audio system remain operational for 10 minutes after the ignition is switched off or until the driver's door is opened.
Windows, power with front express-up and down, and rear express-down with passenger lockout feature
Seat, rear split-folding with armrest and trunk pass-through access door
Steering wheel, heated rim
Shift lever, centre console mounted
Driver Information centre, 5.7" colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Receptacle, power, 110V, located in rear of front centre console
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Glass, solar absorbing, windshield
Grille, Active Aero
Fascias, front and rear body-colour
Grille, galvano chrome accented
Headlamps, projector type halogen, includes flash-to-pass and Twilight Sentinel
Mouldings, rocker panel, body-colour
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour, manual folding with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection
Suspension, Sport
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Rear axle, 3.27 ratio
Brakes, Brembo front, performance 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips
Recovery hook, front or rear location
Steering, ZF premium rack-and-pinion, electric
Automatic Stop/Start
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, I4, DI, DOHC, VVT with Automatic Stop/Start (272 hp [203 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000 rpm)
Antenna, integral front and rear
Audio system feature, Bose premium surround sound 10-speaker system
Bluetooth for phone/audio, uplevel phone/audio with Enhanced Voice Recognition
Memory Package recalls 2 driver and exit position "presets" for power driver seat, and outside mirrors
