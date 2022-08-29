2017 Cadillac ATS

Air filtration system

WIRELESS CHARGING

Engine oil indicator

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear

Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping

Trunk release, power, remote

Armrest, front centre

Armrest, rear centre with cupholders

Console, front with shifter

Headrests, rear, outboard seats, adjustable 2-way

Instrument cluster, electroluminescent

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim

Climate control, dual-zone automatic

Console, overhead includes reading lamps and OnStar controls

Defogger, rear-window, electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and front passenger

Lighting accent, LED spotlights in doors and overhead console

Lighting, interior, front and rear reading lights, and cargo area lamp

Retained accessory power power windows, sunroof (when equipped) and audio system remain operational for 10 minutes after the ignition is switched off or until the driver's door is opened.

Windows, power with front express-up and down, and rear express-down with passenger lockout feature

Seat, rear split-folding with armrest and trunk pass-through access door

Steering wheel, heated rim

Shift lever, centre console mounted

Driver Information centre, 5.7" colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information