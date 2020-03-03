Menu
2017 Cadillac CT6

PREMIUM LUXURY AW PREMIUM LUXURY, AWD, 3.6 V6, DVD, DUAL SUNROOF

2017 Cadillac CT6

PREMIUM LUXURY AW PREMIUM LUXURY, AWD, 3.6 V6, DVD, DUAL SUNROOF

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,600KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4681992
  • Stock #: 20-9002A
  • VIN: 1G6KF5RS0HU168902
Exterior Colour
Phantom Gray Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
CERTIFIED!! NO ADMIN FEES! MINT

Compare at $41097 - Myers Cadillac is just $39900!

WOW!!! 2017 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury AWD 3.6 V6- Dual DVD system, ultraview sunroof, enhanced vision pkg, 19 pearl nickel rims (winters and summer tires) heated steering wheel, Nav, heated/vented front seats, comfort package, surround vision camera, CLEAN carfax ONE owner CERTIFIED!! SPECIAL CPO RATES!! Over $70,000 k new!


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

