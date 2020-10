Navigation

Premium Sound Package

Blind Spot Assist

Forward collision alert

WIRELESS CHARGING

Bluetooth for phone/audio uplevel phone/audio with Natural Voice Recognition

Automatic Safety Belt Tightening

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped

Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Following Distance Indicator

Tool kit, road emergency

Steering, power-assist, electric-variable

Collision Warning

Steering wheel, heated

Drivetrain, all-wheel drive

Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Rear axle, 3.27 ratio

Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger

Automatic Stop/Start

Fuelling system, capless

Pedestrian detection, front

Sensor, inclination

Sensor, vehicle interior movement

Door handles, illuminated

Headlamps, LED high beam/low beam, light pipe

Lamps, front cornering

Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off

Concierge Lighting

Fuel filler door, lock control

Power outlet, rear auxiliary

Sill plates, illuminated

Steering column, tilt and telescoping, power

Sunshade, power, rear window

Automatic Vehicle Hold

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, heavy-duty

OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...

SiriusXM Satellite Radio and HD Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which l...

Glass, acoustic, laminated, front doors

Engine, 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo DI, DOHC, VVT with Automatic Stop/Start (404 hp [301 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 400 lb-ft of torque [540 N-m] @ 5100 rpm)

Exhaust, dual, with bright tips

Tail lamps, LED illumination, rear

Decklid, power, hands free

Automatic Park Assist

Seat, rear, fixed, with armrest and two cupholders

Power outlet, 110V auxiliary, located below centre rear seat cushion

Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, USB, located below centre rear seat cushion

Sunshades, rear side, manual

Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal front seat thorax and pelvic, side-curtain and driver and front passenger knee

Gauge cluster, 12" colour includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information

Head-Up Display, reconfigurable