2017 Cadillac CTS

34,578 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

LUXURY AWD LUXURY, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, REAR CAMERA, 19" WHEELS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

34,578KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10613574
  • Stock #: 23-1024b
  • VIN: 1G6AX5SX3H0197283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Very Light Cashmere With Jet Black Accents
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-1024b
  • Mileage 34,578 KM

Vehicle Description

ULTRA LOW KM
JUST IN- 2017 CADILLAC CTS LUXURY AWD- WHITE ON LIGHT CASHMERE, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START, 19 WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, DUAL EXHAUST, ULTRA LOW KM, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX,- ONE OF A KIND. CERTIFIED. NO ADMIN FEES


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection
Suspension, Sport
Automatic start/stop
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Rear axle, 3.27 ratio
Recovery hook, front or rear location
Steering, ZF premium rack-and-pinion, electric
Brake, electronic parking
Exhaust, dual

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Trunk emergency release handle
Child seat restraint system
Forward collision alert
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Rear park assist, ultrasonic
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger

Interior

Air filtration system
Adaptive remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Engine oil indicator
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Cargo convenience net, trunk
Trunk release, power, remote
Armrest, front centre
Headrests, rear, outboard seats, adjustable 2-way
Instrument cluster, electroluminescent
Climate control, dual-zone automatic
Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest

Exterior

Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Glass, solar absorbing, windshield
Grille, Active Aero
Lamp marker, reflex, front side
Sunroof, UltraView, power
Headlamps, IntelliBeam

Media / Nav / Comm

Antenna, integral front and rear

Additional Features

Glass, Solar-Ray
Headlamps, high intensity discharge includes Adaptive Forward Lighting and LED vertical light signatures
Windows, laminated glass, front side
Armrest, rear centre with cup holders
Coat hooks, located on rear left and right assist handles
Console, front floor with shifter, armrest and covered storage
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and front passenger
Fuel filler door, remote locking
Gauge cluster, 5.7" colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Glovebox, electric, lockable
Lighting accent, LED lighting on instrument panel and door
Lighting, interior includes glovebox, front cup holders, overhead console, front and rear passenger footwell, map pockets, rear assist handles and cargo area
Memory Package recalls 2 driver and exit position "presets" for power driver seat, and outside mirrors
Power outlets, 3 auxiliary
Retained accessory power power windows, sunroof (when equipped) and audio system remain operational for 10 minutes after the ignition is switched off or until the driver's door is opened
Seat adjusters, driver and front passenger 8-way power plus 4-way power lumbar, plus 4-way manual adjustable head restraints
Windows, power with front and rear express-up and down with passenger lockout feature
Audio system feature, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-speaker system includes Active Noise Cancellation
Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal front seat thorax and pelvic, rear thorax for outboard seating positions, side-curtain and driver and front passenger knee
Lane Change Alert, alerts driver when a sensed vehicle is approaching fast from the rear
Bluetooth for phone/audio uplevel phone/audio with Enhanced Voice Recognition
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, I4, DI, DOHC, VVT with Automatic Start/Stop (268 hp [200 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000-4500 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
