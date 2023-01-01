$27,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2017 Cadillac XT5
2017 Cadillac XT5
Luxury LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, WIRELESS CHARGING, HEATED SEATS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
82,542KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10389105
- Stock #: P-7020C
- VIN: 1GYKNDRS1HZ176935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,542 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN - 2017 CADILLAC XT5 LUXURY AWD- ULTRAVIEW SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING, 18 WHEELS, TRAILERING PACKAGE, BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, 3.6L DOHC DI V6 W/VVT, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Vision Camera
Front and Rear Park Assist
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Door locks, rear child security
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System
Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal (dual stage for passenger), front and rear head curtain, driver side knee
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Mechanical
Electric parking brake
Suspension, 4-wheel independent
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
Fueling system, capless
All-wheel drive, with twin-clutch system with driver mode select
Alternator, 155 amps
Automatic Stop/Start
Axle, 3.20 final drive ratio
Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
Brakes, active control
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Interior
COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Glovebox, lockable
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air filter, cabin
Air vents, rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)
Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence
Cargo shade, retractable, rear
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Gauge cluster, 5.7" colour Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Lighting accent, light pipes along console
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control 2-way
Seat adjuster, thigh extension, driver side
Seat, 2nd Row 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
Speedometer, km/miles
Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
Media / Nav / Comm
Wireless Charging (Requires separately purchased adapter.)
Antenna, roof-mounted
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...
Exterior
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Spoiler, rear
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Headlamps, halogen
Liftgate, rear power with memory height
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour
Roof rails, bright brushed aluminum
Side-mounted lamps
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6