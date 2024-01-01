$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5
Platinum - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
2017 Cadillac XT5
Platinum - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
130,123KM
Used
VIN 1GYKNFRS5HZ120427
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0469A
- Mileage 130,123 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 130,123 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Spoiler, rear
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour
Roof rails, bright brushed aluminum
Side-mounted lamps
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED
Lamps, front park and cornering
Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall
Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable
Door handles, illuminated
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Door lock and latch shields
Glovebox, lockable
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air filter, cabin
Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence
Cargo shade, retractable, rear
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control 2-way
Seat adjuster, thigh extension, driver side
Seat, 2nd Row 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
Speedometer, km/miles
Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers (includes rear air vents)
Gauge cluster, 8" colour Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Lighting accent, light pipes along console and doors (Includes illuminated sill plates.)
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Sensor, inclination
Sensor, vehicle interior movement
Steering column, lock control
Safety
Electric parking brake
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System
Brakes, active control
Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal (dual stage for passenger), front and rear head curtain, driver side knee
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Pedestrian detection, front
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charging (Requires separately purchased adapter.)
Antenna, roof-mounted
Audio system feature, Bose Studio Surround Sound 14-speaker system with surround amplifier
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...
Mechanical
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
Fueling system, capless
All-wheel drive, with twin-clutch system with driver mode select
Alternator, 155 amps
Automatic Stop/Start
Axle, 3.20 final drive ratio
Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Chassis, real-time damping suspension
Suspension, Performance, driver select modes
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2017 Cadillac XT5