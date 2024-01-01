Menu
This 2017 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 139,563 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats.

2017 Cadillac XT5

139,563 KM

2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Used
139,563KM
VIN 1GYKNDRS2HZ158346

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,563 KM

This 2017 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 139,563 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats

Sunroof
Power Tailgate

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay

Lane Keep Assist

Android Auto

Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277

2017 Cadillac XT5