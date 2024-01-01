$19,958+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5
PREMIUM LUXURY AWD | PANO ROOF | HTD LEATHER | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$19,958
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 241147
- Mileage 166,035 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PREMIUM LUXURY!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, remote start, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, active park assist, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, 20-inch alloys, Bose premium audio, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
