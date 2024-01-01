Menu
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PREMIUM LUXURY!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, remote start, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, active park assist, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, 20-inch alloys, Bose premium audio, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2017 Cadillac XT5

166,035 KM

Details Description

$19,958

+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5

PREMIUM LUXURY AWD | PANO ROOF | HTD LEATHER | NAV

2017 Cadillac XT5

PREMIUM LUXURY AWD | PANO ROOF | HTD LEATHER | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$19,958

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,035KM
VIN 1GYKNERS7HZ105549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241147
  • Mileage 166,035 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PREMIUM LUXURY!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, remote start, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, active park assist, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, 20-inch alloys, Bose premium audio, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$19,958

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Cadillac XT5