2017 Cadillac XT5

153,574 KM

Details Description

$17,980

+ tax & licensing
Luxury | Panoramic Sunroof| FWD

Luxury | Panoramic Sunroof| FWD

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

Used
153,574KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYKNBRS9HZ126031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24-0158
  • Mileage 153,574 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with heated leath seats, Apple CarPlay, Anroid Auto, BlueTooth, power tilt/telescopic heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, factory remote start, power rear lift gate, Panoramic sunroof and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

