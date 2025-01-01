Menu
This 2017 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 148,000 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Used
148,000KM
VIN 1GYKNDRS8HZ201491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0456B
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 148,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
