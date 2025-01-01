$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5
Luxury
2017 Cadillac XT5
Luxury
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,328KM
VIN 1GYKNDRS1HZ111700
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,328 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Tailgate, Premium Audio, 4G Wi-Fi, Wireless Charging, Remote Start
Inside the XT5 is a finely detailed interior and meticulously crafted winner! This 2017 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Cadillac XT5 crossover was crafted to help you outsmart whatever task you have at hand. Its generously sized interior is filled with advanced features to help keep you safe and connected, while the chiseled exterior lines make a striking statement. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, the XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This SUV has 183,328 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our XT5's trim level is Luxury. The XT5 Luxury comes with lots of upgraded features for luxury and safety like automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, navigation, heated and cooled leather seats, a heated steering wheel, memory seats, and a sunroof. Additional features include Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, dual zone climate control designed to keep the cabin at the perfect temperature, an 8 speaker Bose audio system, a power rear lift gate, rear view camera, parking sensors, adaptive remote start plus keyless entry, wireless charging, Bluetooth for your smartphone, and Onstar with 4G LTE capability.
2017 Cadillac XT5