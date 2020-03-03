2017 Cadillac XT5

Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Additional Features Rear Vision Camera

Front and Rear Park Assist

Electric parking brake

COMPASS DISPLAY

Side Blind Zone Alert

Adaptive remote start

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped

Wireless Charging (Requires separately purchased adapter.)

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Suspension, 4-wheel independent

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed

Door locks, rear child security

Antenna, roof-mounted

Glovebox, lockable

Steering wheel, heated

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable

Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip

Sensor, cabin humidity

Spoiler, rear

Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist

Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense

Air bag, Passenger Sensing System

Fueling system, capless

Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)

Headlamps, automatic on/off

Headlamps, halogen

Liftgate, rear power with memory height

Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour

Roof rails, bright brushed aluminum

Side-mounted lamps

Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade

Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)

Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass

Air filter, cabin

Air vents, rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)

Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence

Cargo shade, retractable, rear

Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger

Gauge cluster, 5.7" colour Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information

Lighting accent, light pipes along console

Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power

Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control 2-way

Seat adjuster, thigh extension, driver side

Seat, 2nd Row 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release

Speedometer, km/miles

Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)

All-wheel drive, with twin-clutch system with driver mode select

Alternator, 155 amps

Automatic Stop/Start

Axle, 3.20 final drive ratio

Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc

Brakes, active control

Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)

Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal (dual stage for passenger), front and rear head curtain, driver side knee

Daytime Running Lamps, LED

Horn, dual note tone

Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated

