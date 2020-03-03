Menu
2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, NAV, BOSE

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$30,777

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,458KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4760685
  • Stock #: 20-9100A
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRS8HZ204617
Exterior Colour
Silver Moonlight Metallic
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
CERTIFIED! 3.99% FINANCE, CLEAN CARFAX

Compare at $31700 - Myers Cadillac is just $30777!

JUST LANDED- 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury- AWD, nav, ultraview sunroof, wireless charging, heated mirrors, heated seats, bose, heated steering wheel, forward collision alert, power liftgate, 18 wheels, NO admin fees CERTIFIED!! CPO 3.99% finance

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Additional Features
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Front and Rear Park Assist
  • Electric parking brake
  • COMPASS DISPLAY
  • Side Blind Zone Alert
  • Adaptive remote start
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
  • Wireless Charging (Requires separately purchased adapter.)
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Suspension, 4-wheel independent
  • Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Antenna, roof-mounted
  • Glovebox, lockable
  • Steering wheel, heated
  • Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
  • Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
  • Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
  • Sensor, cabin humidity
  • Spoiler, rear
  • Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
  • Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
  • Air bag, Passenger Sensing System
  • Fueling system, capless
  • Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
  • Headlamps, automatic on/off
  • Headlamps, halogen
  • Liftgate, rear power with memory height
  • Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour
  • Roof rails, bright brushed aluminum
  • Side-mounted lamps
  • Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
  • Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)
  • Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
  • Air filter, cabin
  • Air vents, rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)
  • Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence
  • Cargo shade, retractable, rear
  • Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
  • Gauge cluster, 5.7" colour Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
  • Lighting accent, light pipes along console
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
  • Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control 2-way
  • Seat adjuster, thigh extension, driver side
  • Seat, 2nd Row 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
  • Speedometer, km/miles
  • Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
  • All-wheel drive, with twin-clutch system with driver mode select
  • Alternator, 155 amps
  • Automatic Stop/Start
  • Axle, 3.20 final drive ratio
  • Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
  • Brakes, active control
  • Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
  • Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal (dual stage for passenger), front and rear head curtain, driver side knee
  • Daytime Running Lamps, LED
  • Horn, dual note tone
  • Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...

