2017 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUX, SUNROOF, NAV, 20" WHEELS, LOADED!!!

2017 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUX, SUNROOF, NAV, 20" WHEELS, LOADED!!!

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,255KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4779492
  • Stock #: 20-9126A
  • VIN: 1GYKNERS5HZ219291
Exterior Colour
Red Passion Tintcoat
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
NO ADMIN FEES! CERTIFIED! 3.99% CPO!!

Compare at $35018 - Myers Cadillac is just $33998!

FRESH ON THE LOT- 2017 Cadillac Premium Luxury AWD- Sunroof, rear cross traffic alert, heated seats, vented seats, Wireless charge, adaptive remote start, 20 ultra bright wheels, trailer package, driver awareness package, CERTIFIED, NO admin fees, 3.99% finance up to 60 months!!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en


Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!


All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Additional Features
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Electric parking brake
  • COMPASS DISPLAY
  • Side Blind Zone Alert
  • Adaptive remote start
  • Forward collision alert
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Safety Alert Seat
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
  • Wireless Charging (Requires separately purchased adapter.)
  • Following Distance Indicator
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Antenna, roof-mounted
  • Glovebox, lockable
  • Steering wheel, heated
  • Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
  • Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
  • Sensor, cabin humidity
  • Spoiler, rear
  • Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
  • Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
  • Air bag, Passenger Sensing System
  • Fueling system, capless
  • Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
  • Headlamps, automatic on/off
  • Liftgate, rear power with memory height
  • Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour
  • Roof rails, bright brushed aluminum
  • Side-mounted lamps
  • Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
  • Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)
  • Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
  • Air filter, cabin
  • Air vents, rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)
  • Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence
  • Cargo shade, retractable, rear
  • Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
  • Gauge cluster, 5.7" colour Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
  • Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control 2-way
  • Seat adjuster, thigh extension, driver side
  • Seat, 2nd Row 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
  • Speedometer, km/miles
  • Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
  • All-wheel drive, with twin-clutch system with driver mode select
  • Alternator, 155 amps
  • Automatic Stop/Start
  • Axle, 3.20 final drive ratio
  • Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
  • Brakes, active control
  • Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
  • Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal (dual stage for passenger), front and rear head curtain, driver side knee
  • Daytime Running Lamps, LED
  • Horn, dual note tone
  • Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
  • Headlamps, LED
  • Pedestrian detection, front
  • Lamps, front park and cornering
  • Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall
  • Chassis, real-time damping suspension
  • Suspension, Performance, driver select modes
  • Audio system feature, Bose Studio Surround Sound 14-speaker system with surround amplifier
  • Door handles, illuminated
  • Headlamps, IntelliBeam
  • Lighting accent, light pipes along console and doors
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Directions Website Inventory

613-225-2277

Send A Message