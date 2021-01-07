Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Cadillac XT5

59,949 KM

Details Description Features

$25,626

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,626

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2017 Cadillac XT5

2017 Cadillac XT5

Only 59,000 KM | SUPER CLEAN | REMOTE STARTER | ON

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Cadillac XT5

Only 59,000 KM | SUPER CLEAN | REMOTE STARTER | ON

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 6507543
  2. 6507543
  3. 6507543
  4. 6507543
  5. 6507543
  6. 6507543
  7. 6507543
  8. 6507543
  9. 6507543
  10. 6507543
  11. 6507543
  12. 6507543
  13. 6507543
  14. 6507543
  15. 6507543
  16. 6507543
  17. 6507543
  18. 6507543
  19. 6507543
  20. 6507543
  21. 6507543
  22. 6507543
  23. 6507543
  24. 6507543
  25. 6507543
  26. 6507543
  27. 6507543
  28. 6507543
  29. 6507543
  30. 6507543
  31. 6507543
  32. 6507543
  33. 6507543
  34. 6507543
  35. 6507543
  36. 6507543
  37. 6507543
  38. 6507543
  39. 6507543
  40. 6507543
  41. 6507543
  42. 6507543
  43. 6507543
Contact Seller

$25,626

+ taxes & licensing

59,949KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6507543
  • Stock #: 210074
  • VIN: 1GYKNARS9HZ142403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 59,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded 3.6L with Sahara Beige leather interior, BOSE Premium Audio, remote starter, rear view camera with park assist sensors, power liftgate, heated seats, 18'' alloy wheels, power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, tinted glass, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, OnStar, automatic headlamps, push button start, universal garage door opener, trunk-open height adjust, electric parking brake, roof rails and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release and it even comes with factory remote start! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, awd, 4wd, XT5

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Bose Sound System
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2009 Subaru Legacy p...
 174,715 KM
$2,987 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Pass...
 99,823 KM
$12,956 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Maxima S...
 95,122 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory