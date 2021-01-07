2017 Cadillac XT5

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Onstar Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights remote start Intermittent Wipers Console Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Trip Computer Digital clock Bose Sound System Windows Rear Defroster Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Illuminated Visor Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.