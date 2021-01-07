2017 Cadillac XT5

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
+ taxes & licensing
Loaded 3.6L with Sahara Beige leather interior, BOSE Premium Audio, remote starter, rear view camera with park assist sensors, power liftgate, heated seats, 18'' alloy wheels, power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, tinted glass, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, OnStar, automatic headlamps, push button start, universal garage door opener, trunk-open height adjust, electric parking brake, roof rails and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release and it even comes with factory remote start! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, awd, 4wd, XT5
