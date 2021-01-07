Menu
2017 Cadillac XT5

100,133 KM

$27,956

+ tax & licensing
$27,956

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Cadillac XT5

2017 Cadillac XT5

AWD LUXURY | PANO ROOF | NAVI | DRIVER AWARENESS P

2017 Cadillac XT5

AWD LUXURY | PANO ROOF | NAVI | DRIVER AWARENESS P

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$27,956

+ taxes & licensing

100,133KM
Used
  Stock #: 210076
  VIN: 1GYKNDRS2HZ203723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 100,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded with Luxury & Safety. 3.6L AWD finished in Crystal White with Sahara Beige leather interior, navigation, BOSE Premium Audio, driver memory system, Front Collison Alert/Preparation, Front Pedestrian Detection, Rear Cross traffic Alert, Lane keep assist/change alert, remote starter, Blind Spot Detection System, rear view camera with front and rear park assist sensors, power liftgate, front and rear heated seats, heated steering, panoramic sunroof, 18'' alloy wheels, power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, tinted glass, tri-zone climate control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, OnStar, automatic LED headlamps, push button start, universal garage door opener, trunk-open height adjust, electric parking brake, roof rails and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release and it even comes with factory remote start! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, awd, 4wd, XT5, LUXURY

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Bose Sound System
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

