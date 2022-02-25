$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5
Luxury AWD
Location
Car Connect Inc.
2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2
613-737-6534
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
58,741KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8291634
- VIN: 1gykndrs1hz280485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,741 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car Connect Inc.
2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2