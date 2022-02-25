Menu
2017 Cadillac XT5

58,741 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Connect Inc.

613-737-6534

Luxury AWD

Luxury AWD

Location

Car Connect Inc.

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

613-737-6534

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,741KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8291634
  • VIN: 1gykndrs1hz280485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,741 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Car Connect Inc.

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

613-737-6534

