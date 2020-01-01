Menu
2017 Cadillac XTS

Base XT5, AUTOMATIC, REAR VIEW CAM, WIRELESS CHARGING, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,234KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4461051
  • Stock #: 19-8395A
  • VIN: 1GYKNARS5HZ128854
Exterior Colour
Silver Coast Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
NO ADMIN FEES, CERTIFIED, PRICED TO SELL

Compare at $27707 - Myers Cadillac is just $26900!

FRESH ON THE LOT: 2017 CADILLAC XT5, WITH DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, WIRELESS CHARGING, HEATED SEATS, POWER LIFTGATE, ONSTAR 4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE AND MORE


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en


Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!


All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Convenience
  • remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Tailgate

