2017 Chevrolet Bolt
EV LT - Proximity Key - Remote Start - $244 B/W
Vehicle Description
Compare at $29638 - Our Live Market Price is just $28498!
Drive with confidence in this sleek and ultra efficient Chevrolet Bolt. This 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV is an impressive electric vehicle, capable of acheiving up to 383 kms on a single charge! It features Chevrolet's most innovative designs and latest in technology - improving efficiency where ever they can. You can load up to 5 passengers or fold down the backseats and get an amazing 56.6 cubic feet of cargo space. With the best combination of interior functionality and space, you can do it all while bringing everyone along for the ride.This hatchback has 110,665 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Bolt EV's trim level is LT. This impressive Bolt LT come with aluminum wheels, push button start and keyless entry, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with a huge 10.2 inch LCD colour touchscreen that includes Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi capability. This Bolt also includes teen driver technology, remote vehicle starter, a rear vision camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Remote Start, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, 4g Lte Wi-fi, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $243.21 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Cargo Cover
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Defogger, rear-window electric
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Instrumentation, analog with kph speedometer
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Cup holders, 2 front and 2 rear
Air filter, cabin
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Charge control, programmable time of day with charging status indicator light on instrument panel
Charge control, location based, selectable GPS enabled with programmable "home" charging setting
Glovebox, passenger-side
Assist handles, 2, rear outboard with rear coat hooks
Lighting, interior, ambient LED-based front reading lights, dome and incandescent cargo area lamp
Shift knob, leather-trimmed with satin silver and chrome accents
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, articulating
Power outlet, auxiliary located forward of the front storage bin
Driver Information Centre 8" diagonal enhanced multi-colour configurable graphic display with 3 themes and energy-use monitors
Outside temperature display located in the Driver Information Centre
Display, vehicle efficiency with programmable charge times
Drive mode control switch (Normal and Sport)
Heat ducts, rear
Storage, in front of shifter and driver and front passenger door panels
Door handles, inside, chrome
Storage, rear cargo area, intended for charging cord, covered
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Battery, 12-volt with rundown protection
DC Fast Charging
Charge cord, 120-volt, portable
Brake, electronic parking
Suspension, front independent
Engine, none
Electric Propulsion
Fuel, none
Electronic Precision Shift, electronic transmission range selector with Low selection for throttle off regenerative braking
Final drive ratio, 7.05:1
Suspension, Performance Ride and Handling
Suspension, rear, semi-independent, compound crank
Regen on Demand, steering wheel paddle, regenerative braking
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Door handles, body-colour
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Wipers, front intermittent, variable with washers
Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) painted aluminum
Tires, P215/50R17 all-season blackwall, Michelin Selfseal puncture-sealing
Headlamps, high intensity discharge, low and high beam projector
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL), LED
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Liftgate handle
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Rear Vision Camera
Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Air bags, head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Daytime Running Lamps, LED with signature lighting
Safety belt indicator, driver
Safety belt indicator, front passenger
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Console, floor with sliding armrest
Battery, 60 kWh, Propulsion, Lithium-ion, Rechargeable Energy Storage System
Charger, 7.2 kW high-voltage
LPO, Tire inflator (LPO will be shipped from the warehouse to the dealer.)
Glass, solar absorbing windshield
Antenna, roof-mounted, shark-fin
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable (up/down)
Console, front floor with covered storage
Lock control, liftgate, power remote open/close
Safety belts, 3-point driver and front passenger includes pretensioners and load limiters
Safety belts, 3-point, rear outboard and centre position
Tire Pressure Monitor System, manual learn
4G LTE Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
