2017 Chevrolet Colorado

57,402 KM

Details

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Z71 Midnight Edition 4x4 | CREW CAB | REMOTE START

Z71 Midnight Edition 4x4 | CREW CAB | REMOTE START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

57,402KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9003829
  • Stock #: 221031
  • VIN: 1GCGTDEN9H1303009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,402 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 57,000 KMS!! Loaded with features and offering a sleek black appearance this Colorado Z71 Midnight Edition includes backup camera, heated seats, remote start, automatic climate control, 17-inch black alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering, full power group including power adjustable seats, side steps, rear bumper step, tow package with trailer brake controller, spray-in bedliner, cruise control, auto headlights and OnStar!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

