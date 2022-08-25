$36,628+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2017 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71 Midnight Edition 4x4 | CREW CAB | REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$36,628
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9003829
- Stock #: 221031
- VIN: 1GCGTDEN9H1303009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 57,402 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 57,000 KMS!! Loaded with features and offering a sleek black appearance this Colorado Z71 Midnight Edition includes backup camera, heated seats, remote start, automatic climate control, 17-inch black alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering, full power group including power adjustable seats, side steps, rear bumper step, tow package with trailer brake controller, spray-in bedliner, cruise control, auto headlights and OnStar!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.